Ella Langley Announces New Single ‘Choosing Texas,’ Co-Written With Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley is set to release her new single “Choosing Texas” on Oct. 17. The Alabama-born artist confirmed the release after performing the track live for the first time at her Durant, Oklahoma, concert.

Langley co-wrote the song with Miranda Lambert during a songwriter's retreat in October 2024. The collaboration came about after Lambert shared a story about her Texas roots, which inspired the track. Langley described the experience of working with the country icon as one of the highlights of her career.

“I'll tell you what, I've been such a massive fan of Ms. Miranda Lambert, and it's been the coolest thing to get to become friends the last couple years. I mean, come on. You just look up to her. She's a legend; she's an icon. She's an incredible songwriter, and I've always wanted to write a song with her," shared Langley.

“We had already written one and got comfortable enough. By this next one, she was telling me some funny story about her. You know Miranda's from Texas. She said she did something crazy or silly or who knows what Miranda did. She's like, ‘Of course, I have Texas plates on the back of my vehicle. And I said, ‘Well, I'm sure he was like, ‘She's from Texas, I can tell.' And us being songwriters, I think it just hit us like a bag of bricks… We came up with this right here, and we're putting it out next Friday. This one's called ‘Choosing Texas.'”

Langley, who has enjoyed a breakthrough year with five ACM Awards and six CMA nominations, recently resumed her tour following a brief hiatus for health reasons. Her fall tour continues through November with stops in Salt Lake City, Houston, Fort Worth, Athens, and Nashville.