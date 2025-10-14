Joe Nichols Thanks Zach Top for Bringing Back Old-School Country Sound

Joe Nichols is embracing a return to his traditional country roots — an artistic move inspired in part by the younger artists leading country's neo-traditional revival. After years of navigating industry pressure to sound more radio-friendly, Nichols says the resurgence of authentic, fiddle-and-steel country has made it easier for him to stay true to his sound.

“I think the younger guys have helped me,” Nichols said. “For me to break through with something traditional country would not be nearly as easy as it is for like a Zach Top who is doing some traditional country stuff. In a weird way, it's opened doors back up for me.”

Nichols credits Zach Top as a key figure in the modern traditional movement — someone whose genuine connection to classic country has helped shift industry perceptions. At the same time, Nichols admits the radio landscape remains tough for artists unwilling to compromise. “When they tell me, ‘You're too country for radio, you've got to compromise, you've got to sing the ‘Sunny and 75,'' which I love that song by the way,” he said. “But I can't have a catalog full of those; I don't feel like it represents me.”

That struggle between commercial expectations and artistic authenticity has defined much of Nichols' career. After experimenting with more polished sounds during the bro-country era, he's now fully recommitted to the kind of storytelling and traditional textures that first made him a fan favorite. His 2024 album, Honky Tonks And Country Songs, marks that return — rooted in the same timeless country spirit as hits like “Brokenheartsville.”

“I think maybe part of the reason people like my music so much is that it's not a '90s gimmick thing,” Nichols said. “This is all I know how to do.”