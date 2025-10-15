Keith Urban Gets Real With ‘The Road’ Contestants in Sneak Peek

Keith Urban, who is set to appear on his new competition show “The Road” with Blake Shelton, Taylor Sheridan, and tour manager Gretchen Wilson, isn’t just handing out advice to aspiring country music artists; he’s giving a full-on reality check. In the upcoming first episode, the country superstar gets candid about the behind-the-scenes of life on tour, proving that the glitter of the stage comes with a serious heaping of determination.

Between the bright lights, screaming fans, and sold-out venues, Urban reminds contestants that touring isn’t just about strumming a guitar and looking good in boots; it’s about stamina, resilience, and commitment.

Keith Urban: “You’re Going To Do It Or You’re Not Going To Make It”

In a sneak peek of the show’s first episode, as obtained by Daily Mail, Urban said about touring, “Where do we start? It’s a calling, and you’re going to do it or you’re not going to make it. When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick, and you say to yourself: ‘Why am I doing this?’”

He continued, “The only answer can be: because this is what I’m born to do. We’re going to find out who’s made for that stuff,” before introducing the contestants of CBS’s newest reality TV show.

Split with Wife Nicole Kidman

"The Road," which is set to premiere on October 19, finished filming on April 2, and Urban’s comment about being lonely and miserable came before the announcement of his split with wife Nicole Kidman. Although, reports have been circulating that the couple had already been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

Kidman filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A source told Us Weekly that they had been quietly separated for a while but held off filing for divorce as Kidman “had faith they could work it out.” The insider added, “They are moving in two different directions, and their worlds are not overlapping as much as they once did. The distance between them had grown more obvious recently.”