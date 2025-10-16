Jordan Davis Scores Ninth No. 1 Hit With ‘Bar None,’ Sets Sights on Tenth With New Single

Jordan Davis is celebrating a milestone: his single "Bar None" has claimed the No. 1 spot at country radio, marking his ninth chart-topping hit. To share the moment, Davis posted a backstage video of himself celebrating with his band and thanked fans and collaborators for their support.

While performing a concert, Davis announced that "Bar None" had become a sing-along favorite, drawing attention to the early love the song received from fans — a sentiment he later echoed on Instagram.

"Bar None," written by Ben Johnson, Hunter Phelps, and Lydia Vaughn, appears on Davis's latest album, Learn the Hard Way, released in August 2025. Released as a single in March 2025, the song is a breakup anthem in which Davis confronts emotional pain over a lost relationship. Its cinematic music video includes a bar explosion that symbolizes heartbreak.

Davis spoke candidly about the track's appeal. "'Bar None' is a song that was sent to me, a song that truly from the demo just kind of stood out as different right off the bat," Davis explained. "It kind of pulled me in, something I wanted to hear more of. Glad we cut it, love the way it turned out. I think it's something that's a little different for me, but something I'm excited about to play live."

Already, Davis has turned his focus to his next radio single. "'Turn This Truck Around,' I was able to kind of get into my Southern rock feels. Man, probably my favorite song off this album," he shared. "I just feel like we haven't done anything like this, and I feel like y'all are gonna hear that." Co-written with Devin Dawson, Jake Mitchell, and Josh Thompson, "Turn This Truck Around" leans into Southern rock and is slated for release to country radio on Oct. 27. Davis expresses confidence that it could become his tenth No. 1 hit and calls it one of his favorites from Learn the Hard Way.