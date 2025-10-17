Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Morgan Drops A Cover

Friday is here, and so is your weekly roundup of the freshest country music. This week we've got covers, collabs, a major album drop, and a rising star whose chart run is showing no signs of slowing.

Hot Off The Press

Morgan Wallen dropped his version of "Graveyard Whistling," a cover of the Nothing But Thieves song. The move hints at even more surprises, some are speculating a deluxe version of I'm The Problem may be on the way.

Ella Langley drops "Choosin' Texas," a song built around Southern pride and self-assurance.

Hudson Westbrook puts out "Pretty Privilege," an emotionally sharp song about expectations, fairness, and image.

Zac Brown Band and Marcus King releases "Hard Run," a gritty and soulful track driven by guitar and big voices.

Thomas Rhett and Niall Horan share "Old Tricks," blending country warmth with pop sensibility in a new collab.

Album Drop

Chris Young has released his 10th studio album I Didn't Come Here To Leave. This collection marks a two year creative journey, featuring fourteen songs and eleven co-writes. Chris says that at this point in his career, he wants listeners to hear how deeply he's dug into his experiences. "It's one of the best things I've ever made," he said. The timing also coincides with his eighth anniversary of his induction into the Grand Ole Opry.

Rising Star Spotlight

This week's spotlight shines on Chase Matthew, whose hit "Darlin'" currently sits at No. 2 on the charts. He was recently on the road with Keith Urban, and while chatting about his stage presence, Matthew says he watches Keith's consistency onstage and tries to channel that same dedication into every one of his shows. He's visibly pushing to elevate his performance every night.

On Your Radar