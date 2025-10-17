Chase Matthew’s House of Blues Show: Setlist Teases, and What To Expect

Chase Matthew will make his debut at the House of Blues on October 24, and if you've seen the year he's having, you already know this show is going to be something special.

When I caught up with Chase a couple of months back, he was juggling a lot: touring with Keith Urban, mixing in his own headline shows, and watching his single "Darlin'" climb the charts. "It's hard to sit down and reflect sometimes," Chase told me. "It all happens so fast. You look back at your camera roll at the end of the year and realize how many cool things you've done, like, no big deal, I'm on tour with Keith Urban!"

Chase said he's been learning from some of the best while on the road with Urban and Jason Aldean, and he's ready to bring those lessons to Boston. "It's a lot of pressure, and it's such a blessing," he said. "You'll probably see a few dance moves I picked up from Aldean, maybe some guitar riffs I learned from Keith."

For his House of Blues show, Chase is going all out. He's bringing along Austin Williams and Trevor Snider as openers, and debuting a brand new stage setup that he says will tell a story throughout the night. "We're bringing out video walls, something I've always wanted to have," Chase explained. "I'm working on a way to tell a story through visuals, to give people an inside look at my life beyond the music."

That kind of storytelling runs deep with Chase, who first built his fanbase from his bedroom with a USB microphone and social media hustle. That independent grind, he says, is still part of everything he does today. "I just do what feels good," he said. "I think people resonate with that. I'm passionate about staying connected... meet and greets, talking to fans, all of it. It's about the impact you can make through music."

As for what fans can expect when he takes the stage in Boston? Chase sums it up perfectly: "When someone buys a ticket, you've got one chance to win them over," he said. "I make sure they leave better than the way they came in."