Margo Price Honors Bob Dylan’s Legacy With Fiery ‘Maggie’s Farm’ Cover and Newport Folk Festival Tribute

Bob Dylan's "Maggie's Farm," a song from 1965 on his album Bringing It All Back Home, was the spotlight song at this year's Newport Folk Festival, which was the 60th anniversary of his controversial electrified performance. John C. Reilly, actor and musician, and artist Jesse Welles gave memorable duets, honoring the legacy of Dylan's song.

“Maggie's Farm” was a cornerstone of Dylan's 1965 Newport set, which shocked traditional folk audiences with its bold electric sound. The song, which peaked at No. 22 on the UK charts, has remained an emblem of rebellion and innovation — representing Dylan's departure from convention and his influence on generations of musicians.

Country artist Margo Price has released a new studio cover of “Maggie's Farm,” following her August album Hard Headed Woman, which includes collaborations with Welles and Tyler Childers and songwriting credits with Kris Kristofferson and Rodney Crowell. Price's cover embodies her hallmark of insurgent country, merging spirited rhythms with themes of autonomy and rebellion.

The show opens with a lively shuffle driven by staccato-type guitar, harmonica, and pedal steel, along with backing vocals from both Logan Ledger and Sean Thompson. It is representative of Price's decade-long status as a prominent figure in alternative country, defying expectations of mainstream visibility (or desirability) while remaining poignantly authentic.

Price has announced an expanded Wild at Heart Tour running through March 2026, featuring nearly 50 U.S. shows and an appearance on the 2026 Outlaw Country Cruise. A visualizer video for her “Maggie's Farm” cover is now available on her YouTube channel, alongside images tied to her recent anti-fascist message during a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Price's fresh perspective on “Maggie's Farm” brings together both the past and the present by combining Dylan's legacy with her own spirit of defiance as an artist.