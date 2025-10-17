Win Your Way Into New From Nashville With Preston Cooper!

Something special is headed our way! Country 102.5 is bringing rising Nashville star Preston Cooper to Foxboro for an exclusive New From Nashville event— and you could be in the room when it happens.

Join us Wednesday, November 6th at Six String Grill & Stage for an up-close acoustic set that’ll show off Preston’s powerful vocals and raw talent. His debut single, “Weak,” is already catching everyone's attention, and now Preston's brining his powerful vocal to Foxboro, and you’ll get to hear it live in one unforgettable night — plus, there’s a Q&A hosted by Country 102.5’s Ben!

This is a winner-only event — the only way in is to win your way in! Whether you’re all about discovering new artists or just looking for a fun night with friends, this is your chance to be part of something special before everyone else is talking about it.

Here’s how you can win:

Register To Win Below for your shot at an invite for two

for your shot at an invite for two Starting Monday , listen to Ben in the 3p and 5p hours for your chance to call in and score a pair of invites

, listen to Ben in the for your chance to call in and score a pair of invites When you hear the cue to call, be the 25th caller to 888-819-10125 and the invitations are yours