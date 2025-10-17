Thomas Rhett Mourns the Loss of Beloved Family Dog

Thomas Rhett recently shared the heartbreaking news that their beloved family dog has crossed the rainbow bridge, and fans everywhere are sending love. Rhett, who’s known for writing about love, family, and all the chaos, posted a heartfelt tribute to his furry friend on social media. It turns out, the family’s four-legged member had been part of their lives for years, long enough to see Rhett and his wife, Lauren, welcome their daughters.

Thomas Rhett Shares a Sweet Tribute

On his Instagram account, the “Die a Happy Man” singer posted several photos of their chocolate Labrador, Cash. He captioned the post with, “Today our sweet little Cash man went to go be with Jesus. He was the most loyal, kind dog that I have ever known.”

He added that the family dog was Lauren’s best friend and had been there to welcome their babies home. Cash was also a constant presence when Lauren was sick and he was not around.

“I never in a million years thought that a dog I got so frustrated with for eating food or tearing up things in the house would make me this sad.” He also advised other fur parents that, “If you’ve got a dog, go give them some extra love. Our house is so quiet today. I know Cash is running around in heaven and will be the first one to greet us when we get there.”

With the Family Since 2014

Rhett introduced the Labrador to fans via a Facebook post on April 8, 2014. He wrote back then, “Meet the newest addition to our family…this is Cash.” Cash is seen in a field with yellow flowers, a photo he included again in his tribute post.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with support, reminding Rhett that love like that never really fades. One fan wrote, “May your hearts be comforted and may all of your memories of this precious dog be sweet.” Another commented, “He is heading over the rainbow bridge,” with a rainbow emoji.