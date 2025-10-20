Jelly Roll Plans 100-Acre Free Rehabilitation Campus to Support Addiction Recovery in Tennessee

Jelly Roll announced he is constructing a 100-acre rehabilitation and mental health campus on his property in Tennessee because he continues to be committed to individuals with addiction and recovery issues. This is a personal initiative for Jelly Roll, stemming from his prior challenges with drug use, incarceration, and mental health issues.

The new treatment center will offer free, wraparound treatment programs dedicated to recovery, mental health, and holistic health. Jelly Roll's vision is to combine traditional 12-step recovery with experiential activities that are centered around community connection and resilience. Those activities will include motivational weekends that feature guest motivational speakers, therapy, and a range of activities around play, such as mudding for a sense of belonging and purpose, as these are common denominator elements in our community.

The vision of the center, according to the artist, is filled with compassion and accessibility and intends to remove barriers to treatment. Big Mike, a longtime personal friend and fellow addiction survivor, spoke to the idea's life-changing potential and claimed that Jelly Roll is truly committed to the people and community that raised him.

"And then on the other side of the creek, I'll show you when we get there, I'm going to develop like a 100-acre rehabilitation campus, for free. Where like, imagine drug addicts like you and like us, poor kids, like we're just f*ing down, when life was kicking out a**," shared Jelly Roll.

He continued, "And now think about the resources that we have, that could have helped us so much in those moments. Like when I think about Ways2Well and Gary Brecka helping me do all of my bloodwork, I think about what I learned about on-site, I think about organic eating…Miles and them will do all the programming. You'll have a traditional 28-day, 12-step style, but then we'll have intensive programs as well for therapy and mental health…"