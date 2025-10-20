Score Tickets To Coreyfest With Dustin Lynch

Get ready for an incredible night of live country music when Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Coreyfest at the House of Blues Boston on Friday, November 1st! Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to be there for this special show, benefiting the Corey C. Griffin Foundation.

All you need to do is listen this week at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p. When you hear the special code word, enter it below for your chance to win! The more code words you enter the more chances you have to win!

Dustin Lynch brings a mix of high-energy hits and unforgettable performances, making him one of today’s most exciting country stars. And with the intimate atmosphere of the House of Blues, this will be a night you’ll never forget—all while supporting a great cause.

Concert Date: Friday, November 1st

Location: House of Blues, Boston

Artist: Dustin Lynch at Coreyfest

Benefiting: Corey C. Griffin Foundation

21+ event

Don’t miss the chance to sing along with Dustin and experience Coreyfest surrounded by New England country fans for an incredible night out.