This Day in Country History: October 20

Congratulations to Chris Stapleton for receiving major certifications on Oct. 20 for his album, Traveller, and to David Nail and his wife for welcoming their new baby on this day. Other notable events for Oct. 20 include a concert cancellation, a couple of benefit shows, and a surprise appearance by Kelsea Ballerini at a pop show.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton had milestones on Oct. 20, including:

2012: Brad Paisley wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Virtual Reality Tour at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This was the first time Paisley played at the Hollywood Bowl, and he was joined by opening acts The Band Perry and Scotty McCreery, who also thrilled the audience.

Brad Paisley wrapped up the U.S. leg of his Virtual Reality Tour at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This was the first time Paisley played at the Hollywood Bowl, and he was joined by opening acts The Band Perry and Scotty McCreery, who also thrilled the audience. 2022: Chris Stapleton's album Traveller received a 5x and then a 6x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This album was previously awarded a Gold certification on Feb. 26, 2016. On March 18, 2025, Traveller received a 7x Platinum certification.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural events involving country music stars on Oct. 20 included:

2017: Jason Aldean made a stop on his They Don't Know Tour at the KFC YUM Center in Louisville, Kentucky, for his annual Concert For The Cure. Aldean's concert raised more than $3.6 million for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, which funds breast cancer awareness and research.

Jason Aldean made a stop on his They Don't Know Tour at the KFC YUM Center in Louisville, Kentucky, for his annual Concert For The Cure. Aldean's concert raised more than $3.6 million for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, which funds breast cancer awareness and research. 2019: The GRAMMY Award-winning country music duo Brooks & Dunn were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Several previously inducted Hall of Famers sat in the audience to help support the induction of Brooks & Dunn into this prestigious organization.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fun concerts and music festivals held on Oct. 20 included:

2019: Kelsea Ballerini made a surprise appearance at a Chainsmoker's concert held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Ballerini sang a duet with the band of one of their hit pop/electronic songs, "This Feeling."

Kelsea Ballerini made a surprise appearance at a Chainsmoker's concert held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Ballerini sang a duet with the band of one of their hit pop/electronic songs, "This Feeling." 2024: Country music fans traveled to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California, for the GoldenSky Music Festival. On the final day of this three-day festival, Luke Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman, and Ashley McBryde headlined. Colbie Caillat, Chayce Beckham, and others also took the stage at the festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a new baby to a concert cancellation, these were industry changes and challenges for this day:

2020: The "Night's on Fire" singer David Nail and his wife Catherine welcomed a baby girl, naming her Ellie Britton. The couple also has a son, Lawson Brent, and another daughter, Lillian Catherine.

The "Night's on Fire" singer David Nail and his wife Catherine welcomed a baby girl, naming her Ellie Britton. The couple also has a son, Lawson Brent, and another daughter, Lillian Catherine. 2024: Country Thunder Florida was cancelled for its run in October. Hurricane Milton had barreled through the Kissimmee, Florida, area, flooding Heritage Park where Luke Combs, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Niko Moon were scheduled to headline this popular music festival.