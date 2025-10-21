Tailgate N’ Tallboys Festival Hits 10-Year Mark With Three-Day Country Music Bash in Illinois

Tailgate N' Tallboys will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a massive three-day event June 18–20, 2026, at the McLean County Fairgrounds. After 10 years of music, community, and Midwest pride, this year's anniversary edition will highlight country music's biggest stars and brightest emerging artists to come together for an unbelievable weekend. The 2026 lineup features headliners Zach Top, Jessie Murph, and Treaty Oak Revival, along with fan favorites and emerging artists such as Gavin Adcock, Chase Matthew, and Kaitlin Butts.

“Ten years ago, this festival started with a simple idea: to bring people together for great music, cold beer, and memories that would last long after the weekend ended,” said Billy Cowell, Founder of Tailgate N' Tallboys and Senior Promoter at Peachtree Entertainment. “Seeing how far it's come, and being part of the journey as it's grown alongside Peachtree and USA Concerts, is something I'm deeply proud of. The 10th anniversary is about celebrating every fan, artist, and partner who's made Tailgate N' Tallboys what it is today — and setting the stage for the next ten years to be even bigger.”

Wayne Klein, President of USA Concerts & Events, added, “Tailgate N' Tallboys has always been about bringing people together through great music and good times. Our partnership with Peachtree Entertainment proved what's possible when passion meets experience. The 10th Anniversary will be the most exciting chapter yet.”

Since its launch, Tailgate N' Tallboys has become a Midwest institution, blending superstar performances with a community-driven atmosphere. The festival's signature Truck Show, unique weekend camping experience, and inclusive culture have made it a summertime customer-favorite among fans who travel from all over the country.

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 24, with layaway options through Zip and early access from the Insider List. Attendees can choose from camping and hotel packages, and a verified fan-to-fan resale option will be available through StubHub.