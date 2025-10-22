Bunnie Xo Claps Back at Bashers Who Call Her ‘Trashy’

If there’s one thing Bunnie Xo has learned about being in the spotlight, it's that some folks will always have an opinion about you, your partner, and your family. Fortunately, the podcast host slash YouTube personality has the grace and wit to put haters in their place.

Bunnie Xo and husband Jelly Roll have led an authentic and transparent life, and have been open about their past mistakes and present struggles. Unfortunately, this has also opened them up to ridicule. Case in point: all the rumors Bunnie debunked while strapped to a lie detector test.

Now, bashers are nitpicking how she is not Bailee Ann’s biological mother, according to Whiskey Riff. While it’s a fact that she’s acknowledged in the past, she maintains that it doesn't make her any less of a mother to Jelly Roll's teenage daughter. Bunnie has been present in Bailee’s life since she was young, and Bailee calls her 'Mom.' Bailee’s biological mother has never been present, as she battles addiction.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Bunnie also had something to say in response to shallow comments about Jelly Roll’s appearance now that he’s lost weight. One comment read, “Girl, your man is so hot now that he lost all of that weight.” She responded, “Is he? Cause he’s always had the same face. He’s always had the same heart. He’s always had the same soul. I think the most appropriate thing to say here is that he looks much healthier now that he’s lost weight.”

She continued, “We’ve got to stop living in a ‘Shallow Hal’ world, guys. Because you know what? You might miss out on the best love of your life by judging somebody on their weight.”

“Trashy” for Country Music

Another comment that Bunnie responded to is how “her image is trashy for the country music scene.” She showed grace in the face of negative comments and responded, “Sometimes God uses the most unlikely people to be used as vessels to SHOW what transformation and unconditional love is. I grew up on the streets of Vegas. A homeless runaway at 14, involved in the adult industry since I was 21. Survived abuse, addiction, and built my entire life off being the girl who was never good enough. The trash.”