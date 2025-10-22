Backstage Country
Country Music’s Latest Wave: New Singles Show Genre’s Evolution

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Honoring five decades in music, Vince Gill has released the first in a series of EPs, featuring a heartfelt ode to following creative inclinations. "I've still got songs I'm dyin' to sing," the Country Music Hall of Famer reflects in the song's lyrics.

Recent country releases highlight both tradition and innovation across the genre. "Pretty Privilege" by Hudson Westbrook combines cultivated harmonies and crisp lines to confront gender profiling and the demands of country traditionalist aesthetics, although its artistic choices remain somewhat unclear. In "I Better Go," Mae Estes brings emotional weight with earnest singing and a timeless progression similar to what is sensed in the classic sensibility and narrative heft she continues to forge.

Jillian Jacqueline leans introspective in "MotherDaughterSisterWife," a piano-based melody that explores the multifaceted identities of women through both their personal and societal roles. Anne Wilson's "Hold Your Horses" continues her journey that is grounded by faith while offering an uplifting reminder of the virtue of patience, love, and, echoingly, her growth as a songwriter.

Ty Myers and Marcus King's "Two Trains" brings back a classic Mother Feat with this electric-colored imagery of creative synergy and guitar interplay to capture the feeling of Southern rock nostalgia. Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" brings in a laid-back, summery vibe that celebrates her roots with Miranda Lambert and Luke Dick joining for breezy background layers.

Bottomland's "Hot Shottin'" injects humor and grit into its portrayal of trucker life, balancing honky-tonk drive with vibrant vocal chemistry. Colter Wall's "Back to Me" offers rugged introspection and emotional weight, reaffirming his place among country's most contemplative voices. Joe Nichols's "Goodbyes Are Hard to Listen To" conjures all kinds of '90s country nostalgia with its sincere singing.

A final track of note this week is Ira Dean and Gary Allan's "I Got Roads," which resonates with the sense of eternal love and loss found in the sung harmonies and aging traveler's wisdom. Across all three, there are shared storytelling roots in traditional and deep country (or Americana). But the tracks signal a modern influence in vocal delivery and boundaries in direction for songwriting.

Ella LangleyMiranda Lambert
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
