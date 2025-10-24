Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Megan Moroney Drops New Song

This week's Friday Soundcheck brings a mix of new releases that stretch from heartfelt and acoustic to full throttle rockin' country! Let's get into it.

Hot Off The Press

Let's start with the freshest tracks of the week! I've got six brand new releases that show just how wide country music's range is right now.

Megan Moroney drops "Beautiful Things," a vulnerable track that pulls back the curtain on her growth. It's raw and very relatable, and reminds us why Megan has quickly become one of Nashville's best storytellers. There's less sass here and more sincerity for sure.

Ella Langley follows with "This Version of Us," a reflection on change, both in ourselves and in the people we love. Her voice aches with honesty in this one.

Then there's Chris Stapleton, who never seems to miss. His new song "Heart Letting Go" is filled with his trademark grit and soul.

Of course, Koe Wetzel shakes things up with "Werewolf." It's a mix of country and rock in the best possible way.

Additionally, Vincent Mason keeps things smooth with "Little Miss," a song that showcases his effortless charm. He's quickly becoming one of the most reliable new voices in the genre.

Rounding out the new single releases is Meghan Patrick, who gives us "Both Can Be True," a reflective anthem where she blends power and poise.

Album Drop

Two very different albums hit this week, but both are deserving of your full attention.

Alexandria Kay delivers her new record Second Wind, and it's a triumph. Fourteen tracks of heartfelt storytelling and empowerment, including favorites like "Feminine Energy" and "Cupid's A Cowgirl." The album captures her evolution as an artist. She's confident, introspective, and at times completely fearless.

Then comes Billy Currington with King of The World, and album that feels like the music equivalent of golden hour. It's laid back, warm, and definitely nostalgic. Billy isn't reinventing himself here, he's leaning into what makes him great: great melodies, good groves, and a voice that is memorable.

Rising Star Spotlight

This week's Rising Star Spotlight shines on Max McNown, and if you haven't heard him yet, you're about to understand why he's making waves. His new single "Better Me For You" blends sincere lyrics with a vocal that feels lived-in. The song feels wise beyond his years.

On Your Radar