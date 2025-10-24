Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – New Megan Moroney

Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, and we have a lot to cover this time around! Here's what I am loving right now, and I think you will too.

Megan Moroney - "Beautiful Things" was released today, and its a song that her fans have been begging for. She first performed it on tour and a video soon-after circulated across social media. Her faithful instantly fell in love with it, and it's finally out.

Alexandra Kay - "Straight For The Heart" is a powerhouse debut single. I love when artists make a true statement with their first release to country radio, and Alexandra Kay has certainly delivered that with this. Her album Second Wind was released today.