Ben's Songs You Need To Hear – New Megan Moroney

Ben

Welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, and we have a lot to cover this time around! Here's what I am loving right now, and I think you will too.

Megan Moroney - "Beautiful Things" was released today, and its a song that her fans have been begging for. She first performed it on tour and a video soon-after circulated across social media. Her faithful instantly fell in love with it, and it's finally out.

Alexandra Kay - "Straight For The Heart" is a powerhouse debut single. I love when artists make a true statement with their first release to country radio, and Alexandra Kay has certainly delivered that with this. Her album Second Wind was released today.

Dan + Shay - "Back To December" is another song that fans instantly fell in love with via social media, but it wasn't their first time hearing it... of course, Taylor Swift cut it back in the early 2010s. It is a fantastic cover, and having it sung from a guy's perspective opens up a new outlook on the song.

