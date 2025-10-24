Pickup Truck Anthems: Country Songs About America’s Favorite Vehicle

Country music has given reverence to the legendary pickup truck since day one. These vehicles are not just used to haul hay; they are sometimes the witness to first kisses, an impromptu stage for some romantic dancing under the stars, a getaway car from a heartbreak, and a trusty sidekick during the long week and wild weekend nights. It seems every artist has a song or two about America’s favorite vehicle, so let's take a look at these most iconic truck tunes.

5 Iconic Pickup Truck Anthems

Here are some of the most influential truck songs that set the precedent for future country truck anthems.

"Pickup Man" by Joe Diffie

Joe Diffie - Pickup Man (Official Music Video)

Joe Diffie’s longest-lasting No. 1 hit celebrates the pickup truck as an American icon: “You know if it weren't for trucks, we wouldn't have tailgates.” The track topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart in 1994 and became an anthem for truck enthusiasts.

"Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" by Kip Moore

Kip Moore - Somethin' 'Bout A Truck (Official Music Video)

Released in 2011, “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” was Kip Moore’s first single from his debut album. The song captures country life, summertime romance, and small-town living: “And there's somethin' 'bout a truck in a field / And a girl in a red sundress with an ice-cold beer to her lips / Begging for another kiss / And there's somethin' 'bout you and me and the birds and the bees / And Lord have mercy, it's a beautiful thing / Ain't nothin' 'bout it luck, there's somethin' 'bout a truck.”

“Mud on the Tires” by Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley - Mud On The Tires (Official Video)

Brad Paisley’s “Mud on the Tires” became a chart topper and received gold certification. Not too bad for a song about a new Chevy truck. The lyrics also describe a romantic rendezvous of two lovers out for a romantic stroll at night to a secret place that can only be reached a pickup truck with four-wheel drive: “'Cause it's a good night / To be out there soakin' up the moonlight / Stake out a little piece of shoreline / I've got the perfect place in mind / It's in the middle of nowhere / Only one way to get there / You gotta get a little mud on the tires.”

“I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice

Lee Brice - I Drive Your Truck (Official Music Video)

Undeniably the most emotional song in this list, “I Drive Your Truck” by Lee Brice follows the singer driving his deceased brother’s truck as part of their grieving process, and feeling close to them instead of visiting their grave.

The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and achieved platinum status. It also won a 2014 ACM Award and received both Grammy and CMA Award nominations. The song resonated with listeners who have experienced the loss of a loved one, especially those who'd lost a brother in military combat.

“Heart Like a Truck” by Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson - Heart Like A Truck (Official Music Video)

Of course, it’s not just male country artists who pay homage to a pickup truck. Lainey Wilson also released a song about the mighty truck, albeit in her song, she used the truck as a metaphor for the human heart that experiences heartache and has been “drug through the mud.”

Wilson has described the song as a “beautiful, symphonic catharsis” with the bridge emphasizing resilience: “Go on and see if you can knock off the dust, yeah / Shine it up, rev it up, and let it run, yeah / It gets a high ridin' off into the sun.”