Brett Eldredge Glow Live Code Word

Country 102.5’s wants to get you in the holiday spirit! Brett Eldredge’s Glow Live is set for two magical nights at the Boch Center Wang Theater, where the lights are bright, the music is merry, and fans celebrate the season surrounded by Brett’s beloved holiday songs and fresh yuletide energy.​

Get in on the fun by tuning in weekdays at about 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word—every time you catch it, you’ve got 20 minutes to enter it right here for your shot at winning a pair of tickets. The more code words you collect, the better your chances, so let your holiday playlist power you through the day!

Brett Eldredge’s Glow Live is designed for both longtime fans and newcomers, blending beloved Christmas classics with his signature voice and bright stage presence. Whether you’re going with your closest friend or planning a festive date night, the atmosphere will be packed with joy and warmth that lasts long after the final encore.​

Tickets for Brett’s December 19 and 20 shows are on-sale now at livenation.com—but this contest is your chance to win your spot for a night that makes Boston feel extra bright.​

Listen weekdays at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word

Enter each code word online within 20 minutes for a shot to win

Collect as many code words as possible—more entries mean better odds!

Win a pair of tickets to Brett Eldredge Glow Live at the Boch Center Wang Theater