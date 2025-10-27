Easy Country Star Halloween Costumes You Can Pull Off Last Minute

If you waited until the week of Halloween to figure out your costume, we have a lot in common. But seriously, don't stress. You can skip the fake blood and vampire teeth. Some of country music's biggest stars make perfect (and easy) Halloween looks. Most of these you can pull together with stuff already in your closet. Here are a few ideas to get you started before Halloweekend!

Luke Combs

It's gotta be the easiest costume in country music. Throw on a black fishing shirt, Columbia if you can, or really any shirt with two front pockets. Pair with some jeans, add a beard (real or fake), and carry a red Solo cup for good measure. You will need a hat for sure, and a microphone would certainly boost the recognizability.

Lainey Wilson

Go full "Bell Bottom Country" with flared pants, maybe a fringe jacket with hoop earrings, and a wide-brimmed hat. Lainey's accent is very thick, so if you can add that effect to your speaking, bonus points.

Morgan Wallen

Get a mullet wig, a trucker hat, sleeveless tee/flannel, and ripped jeans. Make sure you say "thank yew" at least twice an hour.

Jelly Roll

You'll need an all black outfit, hoodie, maybe some fake tattoos (especially on your face), and a big smile. You will need a backwards hat as well.He is one of the most beloved guys in country music, and this look is as easy as it gets.

Dolly Parton