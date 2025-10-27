Lainey Wilson Set to Make History as Third Female Solo Host of CMA Awards With Six Nominations

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson attends The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lainey Wilson is gearing up for a major night at the 59th CMA Awards, where she will both host and perform. The country superstar leads this year's nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Wilson will compete against heavyweights like Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen as she takes center stage as host of “Country Music's Biggest Night.”

This marks Wilson's second year hosting the CMA Awards and the first time a woman has hosted the show solo since Reba McEntire in 1991, a milestone that underscores her rising influence in country music. “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said in a statement in September. “I'm humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can't wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

The 2025 CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 19 on ABC and Hulu. Promotional clips have teased Wilson's humor and hands-on approach to hosting, including her playful declaration, “All right! Looks like I'm running the show!” She then reveals how she's putting her own spin on the proceedings, from supersizing the speakers to making sure her wardrobe is on point.

“There's some bell in them bottoms,” she joked while scanning the outfit and then nodding in approval. Her look for the night — a neon pink sequined pantsuit paired with a cowboy hat — captures her signature style and charisma. Wilson will also perform her song “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day” from her Whirlwind deluxe album, promising an electric opening number and a night filled with surprises.

Following her Whirlwind World Tour, which wraps in Orlando on Nov. 8, Wilson plans to bring the same energy to the awards, including some light-hearted roasts of her friends and fellow nominees. With six nominations — tied with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney — Wilson continues to cement her place at the forefront of modern country music.

