Win Tickets To See Hardy

Hardy is bringing his bold, high-energy show to the Xfinity Center on June 26, 2026 and we want you to be there!!

From powerhouse anthems to unforgettable live moments, Hardy knows how to turn a summer night into something special. This is your chance to be part of it all, surrounded by thousands of fans singing along under the open sky.

If you love live country music with an edge, this one isn’t to be missed. Enter below for a shot at winning a pair of tickets for you and a friend to experience the full-throttle energy Hardy brings to every stage.

Summer nights, great music, and your favorite artist live — there’s no better combo. Don’t miss your chance to see Hardy bring it all to life on stage.