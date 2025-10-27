Zach Top’s ‘Blue Christmas’ Will Make You Feel Merry and Melancholy

Halloween pumpkins are barely carved, but Zach Top seems to have skipped the spooky season and gone straight into Christmas. While the rest of us are scrambling for vampire or cowboy costumes for a last-minute Halloween party, the country crooner has gone full-on festive with his cover of of “Blue Christmas.”

Blue Christmas | Zach Top

Zach Top Releases “Blue Christmas”

Might not be the festive song one would want to start singing before the holiday season because of its melancholic sound and theme, but "Blue Christmas," first recorded by Doye O’Dell before being most famously covered by Elvis Presley, is actually one of the most romantic holiday tunes, so we can see why Top decided to put his spin on it.

The song with the famous lyrics, “I'll have a blue Christmas without you / I'll be so blue just thinking about you / Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree / Won't be the same dear, if you're not here with me,” isn’t Top’s first Christmas single either. Last year, he also covered Dolly Parton’s “For You For Christmas.”

A Hint as Early as Summer

Earlier this year, it seemed the Washington-born singer-songwriter hinted at the song when he posted a video in the studio with Brent Mason and others behind the mixing board while listening to a cut of the song they were recording.

Top made the announcement on his Instagram and captioned a black and white photo of him with his guitar, “Gosh dang it ain’t even Halloween yet and I’m already putting Christmas songs out. ‘Blue Christmas’ is out everywhere now.”

Fans loved the track and encouraged the “Sounds Like the Radio” singer to release a full Christmas album: “Don’t be shy, drop a full Christmas album.” Another commented, “Just downloaded baby,” with emojis of a Christmas tree and Santa Claus.