Cody Jinks Shares the Stage With 12-Year-Old Son Larson for Powerful ‘In My Blood’ Performance

Cody Jinks brought Larson, his 12-year-old son, to the stage so they could sing “In My Blood,” the title track from Jinks' latest album, as part of the Hippies and Cowboys Tour. This was a special moment in their relationship as father and son, and he is beginning to have a gift as a musician. In the Jinks family, the relationship to music is strong. Their duet drew on the song's meaning of legacy, strength, and desire being "in the blood."

Larson's participation marks a significant milestone for the young musician, who already holds a 50% songwriting credit on Jinks' hit “Loud and Heavy.” The song originated when Larson, just two years old, said the phrase “Loud thunder, heavy rain” during a car ride on his second birthday. Jinks turned the phrase into one of his most popular songs, crediting Larson as an equal co-writer and setting up his own publishing account.

“He's got half the song,” Jinks shared. “I didn't give him a third or fourth or whatever. Like, I wouldn't have written the song without him. So whenever we submitted it, it's Cody Jinks, 50 percent, Larson Jinks, 50 percent. He has his own publishing account set up. And all the money from that song goes in there. So by the time he's 18, he will be his own millionaire.”

Jinks' brand new album, In My Blood, which was just released this July 2025, dives into fatherhood, sobriety, and self-discovery, yet still keeps the outlaw flair that has defined his career. The title track, co-written with Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, reflects Jinks' evolution as an artist and person, acknowledging that his drive, creativity, and grit are part of who he is at the deepest level.