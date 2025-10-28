The Ultimate Country Halloween Playlist

Halloween is almost here, and while most people are listening to "Thriller" or "Monster Mash," country fans know there's plenty of spooky energy in Nashville, too. From ghost stories to revenge songs to tracks with a little thunder and lightning, these tunes will fit right in at your Halloween party!

Garth Brooks - "The Thunder Rolls"

Few songs capture storminess like this one. Thunder, lightning, and betrayal... it's essentially a southern ghost story with a steel guitar.

Carrie Underwood - "Two Black Cadillacs"

Carrie does revenge songs better than anyone, and this eerie tale of two women teaming up for payback is pure country.

Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne - "Burning Man"

A song about inner conflict, rebirth, and reckoning. It sounds like the soundtrack to a bonfire under a full moon.

Charlie Daniels Band - "The Devil Went Down To Georgia"

The ultimate fiddle duel between good and evil. It's been a Halloween staple for decades.

Miranda Lambert - "The House That Built Me"

It's not scary, but undeniably ghostly. It's a nostalgic return to memories that still linger like ghosts in the hallways.

Eric Church - "Creepin'"

Church leans fully into the haunted vibe here. It's swampy and gritty.

The Chicks - "Goodbye Earl"

A classic tale of friendship, justice, and... a little murder. Equal parts catchy and creepy if you think too hard about the lyrics.

Reba McEntire - "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia"

Southern storytelling at its finest, with betrayal, murder, and small town secrets.

Lainey Wilson - "Wildflowers and Wild Horses"