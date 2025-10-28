Who is ‘Choosin’ Texas’ About? Ella Langley Says She’ll Never Tell

Country music fans love a good mystery, especially when it comes wrapped in subtle (or sometimes not-so-subtle) lyrics. Ella Langley’s latest single, “Choosin’ Texas,” has everyone wondering the same thing. Who exactly is the cowboy she’s singing about?

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”

The track follows the singer who thinks the person she’s seeing has already fallen in love with her. But as the first verse goes, he wasn’t her happily ever after: “Just when I thought I got him to fall in love with Tennessee / I should've known better than to take him back to Abilene / I put him right back into her arms / I wasn't a match for that kind of spark.”

The song is a heartbreak ballad with the lyrics painting a cowboy torn between two women, one from Texas and one from Tennessee. “Choosin’ Texas” has fans dissecting every line like it’s a coded message. But when asked who inspired the track, Langley said, “I ain’t ever gonna do that.”

The Album Cover that Speaks a Thousand Words

Langley shared the album's cover on her Instagram, which fans seemed to think was a shade moment, speculating that Riley Green is the cowboy and Megan Moroney, who has long blonde locks, is the woman from Texas.

The love triangle happened when Green and Langley released their hit duet “You Look Like You Love Me.” Their undeniable chemistry resulted in fans thinking something romantic was going on. Moroney got involved when she was seen hanging out with Green at Duck Blind, Green’s bar in Nashville. Later on, per Whiskey Riff, they were seen riding around in his convertible, a Chrysler LeBaron, in Jacksonville, Alabama, his hometown.

Changing the Lyrics

During a recent performance in Athens, Georgia, Langley performed the song and changed the lyrics. The bridge originally goes, “When I’m eastbound and down and I can’t help but cry / ‘Cause I-40 gets lonelier with every mile / I’ll know that his mind wasn’t ever gonna change / ‘Cause his heart still belongs to the Lone Star State.”

She changed it to: “When I’m eastbound and down and I can’t help but cry / ‘Cause I-40 gets lonelier with every mile / I’ll know that his mind wasn’t ever gonna change / ‘Cause his heart still belongs to the Bulldog state,” Moroney is known a loyal Bulldogs fans and Georgia where Moroney is from is also known as the Bulldog state.

A fan asked Langley to spill the tea, but the Alabama-born singer just said, “This girl’s up here, she’s trying to get me to spill the tea on who it’s about. Baby, I ain’t ever gonna do that. I ain’t never gonna do that. But I am gonna play the song, it’s called ‘Choosin’ Texas.'”

We might know who really inspired the song, but it’s safe to say country music fans have another Langley hit they can listen to when they’re feeling melancholic about a love that was not meant to be.

Listen to it below.