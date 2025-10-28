Win Tickets To Comics Come Home 29

Backstage Country
Comics Come Home 29 is hitting TD Garden Saturday, November 8th, and Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to this legendary event! Prepare for an electric night of stand-up as comedy icons like Denis Leary, Michelle Buteau, Lenny Clarke, Robert Kelly, Erin Maguire, Sebastian Maniscalco, Conan O’Brien, and Sarah Silverman step up to deliver their best material, all for an amazing cause—the Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care.

Comics Come Home is Boston’s longest-running comedy fundraiser, raising more than $17 million for the Cam Neely Foundation. Every laugh goes to support "The Neely House," a welcoming space where cancer patients and their families can stay together during treatment, and funds groundbreaking research and care through Tufts Medical Center. Your night out helps bring comfort, support, and hope to families facing cancer right here in Boston.

Grab your chance to be part of the energy in the Garden—surrounded by friends, music fans, and comedy lovers, catching sets from favorite performers who know how to light up a room. It’s an evening that’s all about good vibes and giving back, in true Boston fashion.

Register To Win Below!

  • Win a pair of tickets to Comics Come Home 29 at TD Garden
  • See top-tier comedians take the stage for a night of non-stop laughs
  • Support The Cam Neely Foundation’s mission to help local cancer patients
  • Celebrate Boston tradition with proceeds going directly to charity

Don’t miss your shot at an incredible night out—Country 102.5, Boston’s Hottest New Country, wants to send you to the show that’s more than entertainment—it’s impact you can feel.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com

Cam Neely FoundationComics Come HomeTD Garden
