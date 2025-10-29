GRAMMY-Nominated Singer Jelly Roll Kicks Off Work on 11th Studio Album

Country-music vocalist Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) has revealed he is currently in the early creative phase of his 11th studio album, promising a fresh artistic direction. He teased, "I hope they follow me, because I'm taking us on a ride. I always, always have been bold when it was time to be bold musically, I thought, and it's time to be bold." His remarks confirm a departure from previous genre boundaries he has explored — including rap, rock, and country — toward something more audacious.

When interviewer Miles Adcox observed that Jelly appears to be happier and seemingly thriving more than ever, Jelly Roll responded candidly: "I think the art will reflect that. The music's always met me where I was… We're gonna take a bold swing. I remember when I cut 'Save Me'…If you listen to my catalog, it was a wild swing. Like, if you were…a Jelly Roll fan [then], that was a crazy curveball for me to throw. Five years later, if you are currently a Jelly Roll fan — I'm finna throw y'all a curveball." The reference to his hit "Save Me" underscores his intention to challenge listener expectations once again.

Jelly Roll looked at his personal transformation more deeply, as he shared a rough time in his life: "I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives...When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. ... I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, 'That dude's been with me 12 years.' S****y human!"