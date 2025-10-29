GRAMMY-Nominated Singer Jelly Roll Kicks Off Work on 11th Studio Album

Backstage Country
Jelly Roll performs onstage during Jelly Roll &amp; Friends at Billy Bob's Texas on May 06, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Country-music vocalist Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) has revealed he is currently in the early creative phase of his 11th studio album, promising a fresh artistic direction. He teased, "I hope they follow me, because I'm taking us on a ride. I always, always have been bold when it was time to be bold musically, I thought, and it's time to be bold." His remarks confirm a departure from previous genre boundaries he has explored — including rap, rock, and country — toward something more audacious.

When interviewer Miles Adcox observed that Jelly appears to be happier and seemingly thriving more than ever, Jelly Roll responded candidly: "I think the art will reflect that. The music's always met me where I was… We're gonna take a bold swing. I remember when I cut 'Save Me'…If you listen to my catalog, it was a wild swing. Like, if you were…a Jelly Roll fan [then], that was a crazy curveball for me to throw. Five years later, if you are currently a Jelly Roll fan — I'm finna throw y'all a curveball." The reference to his hit "Save Me" underscores his intention to challenge listener expectations once again.

Jelly Roll looked at his personal transformation more deeply, as he shared a rough time in his life: "I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives...When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine. ... I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, 'That dude's been with me 12 years.' S****y human!" 

These comments are all part of his bigger quests for sobriety, introspection, and the willingness to rethink his vocation and life. In the context of these remarks, it seems Jelly Roll is indicating that the next album will demonstrate his bravery as an artist and his own personal growth. More information about collaborators, musical direction, and release timeframe will be revealed in the coming months.

