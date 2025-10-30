Emily Ann Roberts Covers Up With Sweatshirt After Outfit Mishap at Atlanta Concert

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Emily Ann Roberts performs at the CMT Next Women of Country + Song Suffragettes showcase at City Winery Nashville on February 27, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

Emily Ann Roberts handled an unexpected onstage wardrobe malfunction with humor and grace during her recent performance at City Winery in Atlanta. The 27-year-old artist was two songs into her set when part of her outfit unexpectedly came undone in front of a sold-out crowd.

"So tonight was the night that I almost showed my bare boobies to a whole sold-out crowd," said Emily Ann Roberts in a TikTok video posted after the concert. "So there I was, two songs in, just feeling myself in this bad girl outfit. I had fancy pants on and everything. Well, it's held together by three little flimsy snags. And one snag decided to pop open in the middle of, you guessed it, Chickens."

Roberts said she managed to finish the song before quickly securing her top. "We made it through the song. We resnapped ourselves, and then I hollered at my husband," she recounted. "For the rest of my 90-minute show, I literally sang like this. Hot, right? That's how I felt. Hot."

After thinking quickly and putting on a pink sweatshirt, she kept the concert rolling and didn't miss a beat. Roberts later laughed it off on social media, posting clips to her fans who complimented her authenticity and poise.

The Knoxville native wrapped the concert up on a great note by leading the audience and a young fan who was invited on stage in a soulful birthday sing-along. Robert's demeanor and professionalism turned what could have been a cringeworthy moment into the best part of the night.

Roberts, a finalist on season nine of The Voice as part of Blake Shelton's team, has since become a rising name in country music. "I feel like I've been drinking from a fire hose since the day I stepped on that stage to do my Blind Audition, and it has been an incredible journey," Roberts recently told American Songwriter.

In 2024, she became part of CMT's Next Women of Country. She's continuing to pick up steam with her debut album, Can't Hide Country, which has over 78 million streams worldwide.

Blake SheltonEmily Ann Roberts
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
