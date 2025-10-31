Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Lee Brice’s New Single

Backstage Country
In this week's Friday Soundcheck, we've got a lot to cover. From new singles just dropped today, to songs that are climbing the charts that you need to know about.

Hot Off The Press

Leading the pack this week is Lee Brice with his new song "Killed The Man." Written by Brice alongside his co-writers, the song celebrates the woman who changed his life, his wife Sara. Brice uses a clever twist on the "killed the man" phrase to reflect on how love reshaped him into a better version of himself. With lines like "she buried him, married me," Brice reminds us why he's one of country's best storytellers. "Killed The Man" balances humor and heart in a way that only Lee can pull off. He said "the old me didn't survive it, and I'm glad he didn't." That is the energy you feel throughout the entire song.

Other new releases this week include:

  • ERNEST - "Blessed"
  • Mitchell Tenpenny - "Therapy"
  • Drew Baldridge - "Rebel"

Album Drop

No major album releases this week, but next Friday is shaping up to be a big one. Vincent Mason will drop There I Go, and Jake Owen is releasing Dreams To Dream.

Rising Star Spotlight

Gavin Adcock continues to prove he's one of country's best new heartbreak storytellers. His new single "Never Call Again" is filled with tearful steel and vocals that stick with you. It is certainly making Gavin one to watch.

On Your Radar

Dylan Scott's "What He'll Never Have" is quickly climbing toward the Top 20 and solidifying itself as one of his biggest hits yet. It's featured on Scott's new album Easy Does It, a project that blends storytelling with perspective, all while keeping the upbeat vibe his fans love.

