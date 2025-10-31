Morgan Wallen Claims Fourth Place on Hot Country Songs Chart With 117 Career Entries

At age 32, Morgan Wallen continues his unprecedented chart climb, underscoring the rapid changes of country music's streaming era. His latest release, “Graveyard Whistling,” dropped on Oct. 17 and opened at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, marking his 117th career entry. The milestone places Wallen ahead of Willie Nelson's 116 entries and moves him closer to the chart's all-time leaders — George Jones, George Strait, and Johnny Cash.

Wallen's rise to this level has unfolded over just seven years, beginning with his 2018 breakthrough “Whiskey Glasses.” His consistent dominance reflects a modern approach to album releases, with more than 30 tracks per project on his recent multi-song formats, maximizing streaming performance and audience reach.

His broader chart dominance extends across genres. Wallen's albums Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time both shattered country streaming records and sustained multi-week runs atop the Billboard 200. His collaboration “What I Want” with Tate McRae became one of only a handful of songs to reign for 20 weeks at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs, earning Wallen the rare distinction of achieving multiple 20-week chart-toppers as a solo artist.