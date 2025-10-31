No Retirement Plans Yet for Kenny Chesney: ‘I Know What I’m Doing in 2027!’

Looks like Kenny Chesney won’t be trading the spotlight any time soon. The country superstar recently made it clear that retirement isn’t even on his horizon since he’s already made plans through 2027. Chesney’s got his life mapped out for the next few years, and fortunately for his fans, it involves a lot of music and stadiums full of screaming fans.

On His New Book

In an interview with PEOPLE for the release of his new book, Heart Life Music, Chesney revealed he’s not stopping any time soon since he loves performing: “I know this sounds crazy, but to be in front of 60,000 people on stage, that is where I feel the most comfortable in my life. It truly is. Because when we're up there for two hours, nobody can mess with me or the band. It's just us giving the audience everything we have and the audience giving everything back.”

He added, "That is one of the most unbelievable feelings that I've ever felt in my life. It's my drug of choice. I don't regret giving my whole adult life to creating because… what a way to live. That's what I've always done.”

Heart Life Music

His latest project, Heart Life Music, details Chesney’s life and career and the main theme of his passion, creating music: “I love what I do. I love making music and I love being on that stage, more than any place in the world.”

After being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and his return to the Las Vegas Sphere for his second residency, the Tennessee-born singer-songwriter is busy, and it seems he’s not stopping: “I love creating. That's what I've always done, so I don't see [slowing down] in my near future. My life is already so planned out. I know what I'm doing in 2027!"