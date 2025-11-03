This Day in Country History: November 3

Nov. 3 saw Dierks Bentley's annual Miles and Music for Kids benefit event in 2013, while Carrie Underwood fans enjoyed seeing her in Houston, Texas, in 2022. There were also two significant weddings on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From a documentary about Nashville to Carrie Underwood performing, these were milestones for Nov. 3:

The TV network ABC aired the documentary For the Love of Music: The Story of Nashville on Nov. 3. This documentary highlighted the past and present music scene in Nashville, including its rich culture. 2022: Superstar Carrie Underwood made a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 3 as part of her The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Underwood hosted special guest Jimmie Allen at this Houston show. The tour kicked off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina, and wrapped up on March 17, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.

Cultural Milestones

Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton had cultural milestones on Nov. 3, including:

Dierks Bentley's annual Miles and Music for Kids was held on Nov. 3. This motorcycle ride and concert raised money for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Jake Owen and Easton Corbin also performed at this charity event. 2014: Blake Shelton thanked military veterans and personnel by performing a concert held aboard a retired warship at the Lexington Museum On The Bay in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nearly 2,000 people were treated to Shelton's free performance on Nov. 3.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From an emotional tribute to military veterans by Justin Moore to a light-hearted country music festival, these were notable performances that occurred on Nov. 3:

"The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" singer Justin Moore performed this hit song at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field as a tribute to military families who have lost loved ones while they were serving the country. 2023: Fans were thrilled to see Midland, Margo Price, and Luke Grimes headline the Dreamy Draw Music Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona. Additional artists who took the stage on Nov. 3 included Breland, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Chase Wright.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A couple of marriages in the country music world happened on Nov. 3, including:

The "In Case You Didn't Know" singer Brett Young married his sweetheart Taylor Mills on Nov. 3. Country musicians Lee Brice and Luke Combs performed for the couple and their guests. Five months after the wedding, Young headed on tour with Kelsea Ballerini. 2019: Miley Cyrus's baby brother, Braison Cyrus, married his long-term girlfriend, Stella McBride, on Nov. 3 at the Cyrus family estate in Tennessee. Braison is a singer/songwriter/actor known for songs such as "Disappear" and "Across the Great Plains."