Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Luke Combs’ Latest

Hey! It's Ben here, and welcome back to Ben's Songs You Need To Hear. I like to keep you updated with what I am loving at the moment, and I think you'll like what I've picked out for you.

Luke Combs - Days Like These

Luke Combs has named his next single: "Days Like These." It is the second single off his upcoming project, which we expect to be released in the early parts of 2026. A few weeks ago, Luke released The Prequel - EP as a way to give us a preview of what is to come, and "Days Like These" was a part of that. The first single, "Back In The Saddle," is already a number one song, as it topped the charts for two weeks.

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

I think that this song will become her biggest to date. Ella Langley released "Choosin' Texas" in the late moments of October, and it is going to be her next single. Fan reaction to this one has been massive. I must admit, upon my first listen, I thought it was okay. However, like most songs, the more I listen, the more I learn to love it. It is catchy, incredibly well written, and I think it will be a huge hit for her.

Lee Brice - Killed The Man

Speaking of well written songs, Lee Brice has one of his own. Not only is it well written, it is super clever. The phrase "killed the man" is twisted in the lyrics, and is played off of like you wouldn't expect.

Morgan Wallen - 20 Cigarettes