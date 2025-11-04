Ella Langley Delays Second Album Until 2026 to Live Life and Write New Material

Alabama-born, five-time ACM Award winner, Ella Langley is putting her fans at the center of her next chapter. “You know, I put some space between my records, just 'cause I had to live some life,” Langley said during a Houston show earlier this month. “What the hell do y'all want me to write songs about? Nothing? You know, I had to love somebody in between these last two records to make a record,” she shared.

“What do you think I am, Wonder Woman?” she demanded, then continued, “That'd be sick. What if I just turned around, like… anyways.”

Langley emphasizes that her forthcoming sophomore album — set for release in 2026 — is intentionally delayed so she can write from lived experience rather than rush the process. Her goal: craft a project in which every track has a single potential and give decision-making power to the fans in choosing what resonates as a hit. Earlier this year, she confirmed the record would not arrive until 2026, calling it a “concept piece” that's “different from what I've done” while remaining true to her sound.

“Every song off this record will be able to be a single if I wanted it to be. But what's cool with doing that is I really give it up to the fans at that point, and I give it up to the listener,” she said. “Because, you know, I believe in all the songs… but yeah, it's just nuts when you give it to the fans and… kind of just… let the listener take it from there.”

Her recently released singles, “Choosin' Texas” and “Never Met Anyone Like You” (featuring HARDY), explore themes of fractured romance and align with the era she's calling Weren't for the Wind. “Choosin' Texas” notably topped the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart, narrowly edging out mega-artist Morgan Wallen. Meanwhile, Langley promises a varied palette for the upcoming project — offering a different taste while keeping the familiar essence that fans expect.