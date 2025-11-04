Headliners and Performers for the ‘2026 Under The Big Sky Festival’ Revealed

Next summer’s country festival circuit just got a lot more interesting. The beloved Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana, is back for July 17-19, 2026, and they just revealed the headliners and performers. Next year’s headliners are heavy hitters: Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, and Cody Jinks.

2026 Under The Big Sky Festival

Taking place at Big Mountain Ranch, the festival, which started in 2019, continues to outdo every year’s lineup. Last year’s lineup included Tyler Childers, the Red Clay Strays, Mumford & Sons, Wynonna Judd, Shane Smith & the Saints, Oliver Anthony, Dylan Gossett, and Wyatt Flores, among others.

For this year, aside from the headliners, other performers include Ryan Bingham & the Texas Gentlemen, Of Monsters and Men, Stephen Wilson Jr., Charles Wesley Godwin, Marcus King Band, Waylon Wyatt, Benjamin Tod, Leftover Salmon, Rattlesnake Milk, Old Crow Medicine Show, Kaitlin Butts, Mountain Grass Unit, Cole Chaney, Lauren Watkins, etc. 2026’s lineup features the genre’s best performers and Nashville newbies.

Check out the other performers below.

Saving Country Music described the festival as an “independent country music’s original megafestival. But unlike some of the other megafests that have popped up around the United States, whose frenetic schedule with three stages saps patrons and spreads the energy too thin, this two-stage, three-day, 25,000-capacity festival is more manageable to attend, though certainly not intimate, while also offering the opportunity to see much of this generation’s top talent all in one place.”

Zach Top’s Repeat Performance

Top headlined the festival in 2024 and was considered the festival’s winner: “If anybody “won” the 2024 Under The Big Sky Festival, it was Zach Top. Holding his own with Billy Strings on the main stage during the headliner set with 25,000 people watching on, it validated that he’s not just a cowboy hat, boots, and a polished voice. Zach Top is truly the multi-tool, multi-capacity performer that can do it all: bluegrass flatpicking, Telecaster chickin’ pickin’, while writing and singing songs with the best of them.” No wonder they invited him to headline the festival again.