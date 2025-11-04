Lauren Alaina on Being a Mom on the Road: ‘We Traded Beer Bottles for Baby Bottles’

Country singer Lauren Alaina has always been known for her vocals, personality, and infectious energy, but these days, there’s a new rhythm in her life. It’s less “party anthem” and more “lullaby at 2 a.m.” The “Road Less Traveled” singer is now traveling with a baby in tow. In her words, the transition from honky-tonk nights to diaper duty has been nothing short of wild: “We traded beer bottles for baby bottles.”

Honestly? That’s a new country hit in the making.

In a recent interview (via Country Now), Alaina opened up about the major changes in her life, particularly being a new mother, and how their fur pets welcomed the new addition to their family. “They actually both love her now. But it was an interesting adjustment. They were not sure what to think about her,” Alaina shared. “They would go up and kind of sniff her and try to figure out what she was. And now I’m trying to constantly make sure they’re not licking all over her face. They’re obsessed with her, but I think she was so little, and then they’ve never been around a baby, and they weren’t sure, but now they love her.”

Being a Mom on the Road

The American Idol alum needed to adjust in a big way now that she’s back on the road with her daughter, Beni. She chuckled, “We traded beer bottles and wine glasses for baby bottles and shakers. I wouldn’t change anything about it.”

In all of that that's happening in her life, Alaina revealed there’s someone constant who’s always with her: “My mom’s actually been traveling with me as well. When I started doing this, I was 16, and my mom went on the road with me. It’s kind of amazing to have her back out there. I’m like a little kid, and I have a baby.”

HARDY, who welcomed a daughter, Rosie, earlier this year with his wife Caleigh Ryan, has also been providing help to the new mother: “Rosie outgrew her bassinet before Beni did…they took it off their bus and gave it to us. So, we have a hand-me-down bassinet for the babies, but it was so awesome to have them in my corner because I had no idea how to take a baby on the bus, and they told me all the things to do, and Caleigh was wonderful.”