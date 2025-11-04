Zach Top Returns Military Cap to Citadel Cadet During Charleston Performance

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Zach Top performs onstage for New Faces of Country Music dinner during CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 21, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Danielle Del Valle / Stringer via Getty Images

During a recent performance in Charleston, Zach Top sparked laughter when a Citadel cadet's hat unexpectedly landed on his head. The moment quickly turned memorable as he joked about the situation before returning the hat to its owner.

“That's a serious hat. I was about to make a joke. Well, I'll just make the joke anyway. I felt like when I put that on, I was about to be a male stripper or something. But that's a serious hat,” Top said.

“Where'd that come from? Him right there? Did you buy this from a costume store, or did you do something for it? We appreciate your service, sir! Let me send this right back to you because I don't deserve to wear that.”

The unexpected exchange demonstrated Top's humor and strong regard for military service, as he not only confirmed the hat belonged to the cadet but thanked him and gave it back. His recognition of the cadet revealed the authenticity that is revealing as to Top's character and as an artist.

Top's commitment to traditional country remains crucial to his appeal, as he's able to combine his admiration for genre legends like Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, and George Strait with a fresh style of his own. Top's newest album, Ain't In It For My Health, is additional proof that he is staying true to the country tradition of storytelling.

Zach Top continues to build on the momentum from his debut, Cold Beer and Country Music, which drew comparisons to the heartfelt sound of 1990s icons. His performance discography usually consists of fan-favorite tracks like "I Never Lie" and "Good Times and Tan Lines" that help keep the nostalgia alive for fans.

Country veteran Joe Nichols recently praised Top for helping reignite interest in traditional country, noting that his influence has opened doors for peers in the genre. Nichols' own release, Goodbyes Are Hard to Listen To, arrived Oct. 9, signaling a wave of renewed attention for authentic country voices.

Through moments like the Charleston concert and his steadfast musical vision, Zach Top stands as one of the genre's clearest links between country's golden past and its evolving present.

