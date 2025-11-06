Chart-Toppers: No. 1 Country Song of 2025 So Far

If you’re looking for fresh tunes to listen to while on your commute or working out, you already know country music in 2025 is on fire. Nashville’s finest and some rising stars have already released hits that remind us why this genre remains popular, not just with traditional fans, but also with younger audiences. Heartbreak ballads, party anthems, summer songs, tracks about drinking and pickup trucks, chaos about everyday life... this genre has it all, and the no. 1 country song of 2025 tells a story of what’s resonating with listeners right now.

Each year, a new wave of country songs captures fans’ ears, and 2025 is proving to be one of the most dynamic yet. The chart-toppers don’t just dominate the airwaves; they shape the sound of modern country music. In this roundup, we’ll break down every single track that’s hit No. 1 so far, exploring what makes each song stand out.

No. 1 Country Song of 2025

The Early-Year Breakouts (January–March 2025)

Post-holiday releases often set the tone for the year’s trends. In 2025, the early-year breakouts include:

“Love Somebody” by Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen - Love Somebody (Audio)

By this time, are we still surprised that Morgan Wallen is on the list when discussing country hits? Come February, Wallen’s second single, “Love Somebody” from his fourth studio album I’m the Problem, climbed to No. 1 on Country Airplay and stayed there at the top for three weeks.

The track leaned into Wallen’s strength of using gut-punching lyrics: “I just wanna love somebody / Who won't leave a hole in my heart / I just wanna love somebody / That don't want me fallin' apart / And I'd be lucky if I ever find / A somethin' more than just a crazy night / I just wanna love somеbody” Hearing the raw vulnerability in Wallen’s knee-shaking voice, it’s no wonder this song is a hit (and half of the female population volunteering to be that “somebody”).

“Liar” by Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll - Liar (Official Music Video)

By the last week of February 2025, Jelly Roll’s “Liar” was sitting at No. 1 on Country Airplay.

The second single from his tenth studio album, Beautifully Broken, the track stood out because of Roll’s signature grit-meets-soul sound and genuine lyrics. It’s a song with the kind of honest “I messed up, and now I’m owning it” inspirational anthem that a lot of people can relate to.

Roll, who’s been very vocal about his troubled past, co-wrote the track with Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley, and Taylor Phillips. The song, which talks about Roll’s addictions, which he depicted as a voice in his head to encourage him to continue with his bad habits: “Saying, ‘Drink another whiskey / Pop another pill / Money makes you happy / Heaven isn't real / You won't find nobody to love / Because your heart's too broke.’”

But as we hear in the chorus, Roll realized that the voice in his head is, “You ain't nothin' but a liar / Yeah, I walk right out the fire / Yeah, you try to keep me down / Try to put me underground / But I'm only going higher.”

Spring to Summer Dominators (April–July 2025)

From April to July, country songs that dominate the charts are festival-ready anthems. No. 1 tracks from April to July include the following:

“Worst Way” by Riley Green

Riley Green - Worst Way (Official Video)

“Worst Way” by Riley Green went to No. 1 on Country Airplay on the week dated June 21, 205. It was the lead single from his third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, and became his third No. 1, but his first as a solo artist.

The sexy track (plus the steamy music video that you should not watch while at work) depicts passionate love between two people, with the singer highlighting that romance (wine, roses, and dinner) is not out of the picture, just not at that moment: “I want you in the worst way, my hands are needin' your hips / Want the first taste of whiskey to be off your lips / So close all the blinds, lock all the doors / Put away anything that'll break / Baby, I need you tonight / Let's see how much love we can make / I want you in the worst way.”

It’s the kind of song you might want to add to your date night playlist.

“Just in Case” Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen - Just In Case (The Shop Sessions)

Just in case (see what we did there?) you thought Wallen is done dominating the charts and he might take a break, nope. “Just in Case” became his 18th No. 1 and his fourth from his latest album.

The ballad perfectly captures the divided feeling of someone who is in a “situationship,” or an undefined relationship. The singer sings about conflicting feelings of wanting to fall in love and protecting his heart: “Leave with someone, I don't know her name / Pull her real close, but I leave some space / Yeah, I could have three words on my tongue / But I won't ever say 'em.”

Almost the Year-Enders (August – present)

Before the year ended, these country songs managed to snag up to the top of the charts.

“Park” by Tyler Hubbard

Tyler Hubbard - Park (Official Music Video)

In the week of August 9, 2025, Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” vaulted to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. He continued with the upward trajectory of his solo career post Florida Georgia Line. The track follows two lovers driving together and wanting somewhere to “park” to have some time alone: “We can burn this old dirt road like a racetrack / Or we can turn the key and let the seats lay way back (Way back, yeah) / Count the midnight windshiеld stars / Watch the sunrise in my arms / If we don't go nowhеre, girl, I wouldn't hate that.” It was something Hubbard could relate to. Hubbard was once escorted by an officer after he was caught making out with his girlfriend in the parking lot of a church.

“After All the Bars Are Closed” by Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett - After All The Bars Are Closed (Official Music Video)

On August 16, 2025, Thomas Rhett’s “After All the Bars Are Closed” reached No. 1, bringing Rhett’s chart-toppers to 21. The song which follows the singer wanting to spend more time with someone he met even after all the bars are closed: “After all the bars are closed, tell me where you wanna go / We can find a place to park, open a bottle in our hearts / If you want, I'll tell you anything you wanna know / After everybody leaves, and this party's just you and me / We don't gotta say we're done, we can just wait up for the sun / We still got a lot of good night left to go / After all the bars are closed.”

The tune is part party track, and of course, it’s romantic Rhett we’re talking about, so it’s also part “heart-on-the-sleeve” anthem.

The Sound of 2025’s Country Future