Backstage Country
Win Tickets To See Ty Myers

Country 102.5
Black and White photo of Ty Meyers singing with a guitar and promoting his show May 28th at the Leader Bank Pavilion

Ready to make your spring unforgettable?

Ty Myers—the rising star making waves across the country scene is bringing his electric live show to Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion on May 28th, and Country 102.5 wants you at the party! Whether you’re a fan from day one or just discovering his high-energy anthems, this is your shot to catch one of country’s most talked-about new artists, up close and in person.

If you haven’t experienced Ty Myers live, you’re in for a wild ride. His concerts are all about sharing the moment with fans—every beat, every chorus, every shout-along lyric. From the second he hits the stage, the energy in the venue goes up a notch. With tracks like “Ends of the Earth,” “Tie That Binds,” “Through a Screen,” and the latest single “Thought It Was Love,” Ty knows how to keep a crowd on their feet and singing along all night long.​

Don’t wait—this show is selling fast and seats won’t last. Register To Win Below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the hottest night of country this May.

Want to guarantee your spot? Get tickets now at ticketmaster.com.

