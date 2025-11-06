Zac Brown Partners With Margaritaville at Sea to Create Live Music Venue on Beachcomber Ship

Margaritaville at Sea has revealed a cooperation with GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown to curate music experiences onboard and debuted a new live music venue called Same Boat aboard its upcoming flagship, the Beachcomber. This collaboration marks a significant expansion in the cruise line's live entertainment portfolio that combines live music and the "Margaritaville state of mind" together in one place.

"When we started talking about this partnership, I knew I didn't just want to design a room — I wanted to create an experience that truly captures the spirit of Margaritaville at Sea," said Zac Brown.

"Designing Same Boat has been about bringing that easygoing energy that's always guided my music to life. Every detail reflects pieces of my own journey — from the stage to the sea — all coming together to create a place where people can connect, share a drink, listen to great music, and feel that incredible sense of freedom you only find at a show or out on the open water. That's my kind of medicine," he continued.

"Zac has long been a member of the Margaritaville family and had a special relationship with Jimmy over many years," shared John Cohlan, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville. "This partnership celebrates that legacy and will bring to life yet another reason to cruise on the 'Same Boat' with Margaritaville at Sea."

The Same Boat venue will feature casual table seating, windowed bar seating, and a shallow stage framed by a Zac Brown Band logo and lyrics from the hit song "Toes." Margaritaville at Sea CEO Christopher Ivy described it as a place where great food, drinks, and live music meet hospitality — capturing the spirit of a "Friday night at sea."

The Beachcomber will begin sailing in January 2027 from PortMiami, offering four- to eight-night itineraries through the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. It joins the current Margaritaville at Sea fleet, which includes the Paradise and Islander.