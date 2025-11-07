Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Kelsea Surprises Us With New Song

This week's Friday Soundcheck is loaded with new releases that capture every side of country music, from storytelling to huge energy and everything in between.

Hot Off The Press

Kelsea Ballerini gave fans just one day's notice before dropping her brand new song "I Sit In Parks." The song is the first of six that will appear on her upcoming EP, set to release on November 14.

Album Drop

Vincent Mason's debut album There I Go is out now and it's an instant must listen.

The album threads together love, loss, growth, and tension between being on the road and at home. Mason co-wrote all 14 songs, collaborating with some Nashville heavyweight writers. He's currently on the road with Jordan Davis.

Other notable releases this week include Brad Paisley's Snow Globe Town, Jake Owen's Dreams to Dream, and Gabby Barrett's Carols and Candlelight (Deluxe).

Rising Star Spotlight

Fresh off his New From Nashville performance last night, Preston Cooper is having a breakout moment. The 22 year old made his Grand Ole Opry debut last month, dropped his debut album Toledo Talkin', and is climbing the charts with his debut single "Weak." Critics have praised his voice as a "once-in-a-generation" blend of grit and power, and his blend of southern rock, soul, and country is turning heads across the genre.

On Your Radar

One of the most exciting collaborations of the year, "Amen" from Shaboozey and Jelly Roll is climbing the charts fast. The track blends gospel swagger and a message of redemption that fits both artists perfectly.

On This Day

