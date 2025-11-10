HARDY to Headline Songwriter Session at Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will welcome chart-topping songwriter and artist HARDY for a Songwriter Session on Dec. 6 at noon in the CMA Theater. Admission to the event is included with museum entry and is free for museum members. Tickets can be reserved online through the museum's calendar page. The session will be filmed for the museum's Live at the Hall digital series, premiering later, as part of programming supporting the exhibition American Currents: State of the Music.

Known by his legal name, Michael Hardy, HARDY has become one of the most prolific and influential songwriters in modern country music. His credits include Blake Shelton's “God's Country,” Florida Georgia Line's “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It,” and Morgan Wallen's “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand in My Boots,” and “Up Down.” He's also penned and performed hits like “Truck Bed,” “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “Wait in the Truck” with Lainey Wilson.

Beyond his own music, HARDY's songwriting portfolio extends to artists such as Dierks Bentley, LoCash, Carrie Underwood, BRELAND, Brantley Gilbert, MacKenzie Porter, Post Malone, Jameson Rodgers, Cole Swindell, and Kenny Chesney, underscoring his cross-genre reach and influence.

In September, HARDY dropped his newest record, Country! Country!, solidifying his standing as a ground-breaking performer and respected songwriter within the creative community of Nashville. He has received numerous CMA Triple Play awards, was named the BMI Country Songwriter of the Year in 2022, and has won the AIMP Songwriter of the Year award three times, plus ACM and CMA awards that recognized him both as a writer and recording artist.