This Day in Country History: November 10

The Country Music Association Awards dominated on Nov. 10, 2010, and 2021 with impressive winners. Johnny Cash received a tribute, and artists sang his songs at a benefit concert, while Carrie Underwood suffered a severe injury on Nov. 10. Brad Paisley held a concert, and fans in Miami, Florida, sang and danced to their favorite artists at a country music festival.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The CMA Award winners included the following:

2010: At the 44th Annual CMA Awards held in Nashville on Nov. 10, Brad Paisley won Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and Blake Shelton took home Male Vocalist of the Year. Zac Brown Band took home New Artist of the Year, and Vocal Duo of the Year went to Sugarland.

At the 44th Annual CMA Awards held in Nashville on Nov. 10, Brad Paisley won Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert won Female Vocalist of the Year, and Blake Shelton took home Male Vocalist of the Year. Zac Brown Band took home New Artist of the Year, and Vocal Duo of the Year went to Sugarland. 2021: The 55th Annual CMA Awards were held on Nov. 10 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Luke Combs won Entertainer of the Year, Carly Pearce won Female Vocalist of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year went to Chris Stapleton. Old Dominion snagged Vocal Group of the Year, and Jimmie Allen won New Artist of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

Johnny Cash's name appeared a couple of times on Nov. 10:

2003: The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville was the venue for the Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute concert. The "Man in Black" died on September 12, 2003, and performers paid tribute to the "Ring of Fire" singer. Rosanne Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and George Jones were among the artists playing at this concert.

The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville was the venue for the Johnny Cash Memorial Tribute concert. The "Man in Black" died on September 12, 2003, and performers paid tribute to the "Ring of Fire" singer. Rosanne Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and George Jones were among the artists playing at this concert. 2019: Big-name artists turned out for the release of the YouTube documentary The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash and the benefit concert, Cash Fest, in Nashville, Tennessee. Little Big Town, Midland, Morgan Wallen, and HARDY were among the performers who sang their favorite Johnny Cash songs.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From Brad Paisley to a music festival, these were notable performances on Nov. 10:

2007: Brad Paisley had a stop in North Carolina for his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour on Nov. 10. Taylor Swift and Rodney Atkins were special guests at this concert.

Brad Paisley had a stop in North Carolina for his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour on Nov. 10. Taylor Swift and Rodney Atkins were special guests at this concert. 2024: On the final day of the Country Bay Music Festival in Miami, Florida, fans were treated to performances by Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch, and Chase Rice. In addition, Niko Moon, Gabby Barrett, and Emily Ann Roberts took the stage on Nov. 10.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A wedding and an accident happened on Nov. 10:

2013: The "Caught Up in the Country" singer, Rodney Atkins, married his sweetheart, singer/songwriter Rose Falcon, on Captiva Island, Florida, on Nov. 10. The intimate ceremony only had 20 guests, and instead of a honeymoon, they returned to Nashville so Atkins could continue his Most Hits for the Money Tour.

The "Caught Up in the Country" singer, Rodney Atkins, married his sweetheart, singer/songwriter Rose Falcon, on Captiva Island, Florida, on Nov. 10. The intimate ceremony only had 20 guests, and instead of a honeymoon, they returned to Nashville so Atkins could continue his Most Hits for the Money Tour. 2017: Carrie Underwood took a nasty fall on Nov. 10 that required surgery for a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches on her face. She remained out of the limelight for several months while she healed.