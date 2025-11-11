Langley Wraps Tour With Two Sold-Out Ryman Shows, Debuts Unreleased Track with ERNEST

Ella Langley capped off her Hungover Tour with two sold-out nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 6 and 7, closing her breakout year with a star-studded celebration. Each 90-minute set featured 17 songs and an array of surprise guests, marking a career-defining milestone for the Alabama native.

Across the two-night run, Langley performed duets with Morgan Wallen, ERNEST, Gretchen Wilson, Jo Dee Messina, HARDY, Mae Estes, Kaitlin Butts, and Aaron Raitiere. The Christmas-style finale reflected both her musical versatility and growing influence among Nashville's biggest names.

A standout moment came when Morgan Wallen joined Langley for a surprise performance of Jason Isbell's “Cover Me Up.” “I have tried to convince this man to do this song with me for so long, and it has honestly taken two whole tours to do this,” Langley said.

Langley also debuted an unreleased track, “Loving Life Again,” co-written with ERNEST, who joined her on stage and hinted that the song will appear on her next album. Mae Estes returned for “Cowboy Friends,” highlighting the collaborative momentum built through Langley's tour openers.

The second night brought a series of full-circle collaborations. Gretchen Wilson joined Langley for “Here for the Party,” a song Langley has performed at every full-band show since the start of her career. Jo Dee Messina surprised the crowd with “Lesson in Leavin',” bridging generations of women in country. Langley closed both shows with her No. 1 hit, “You Look Like You Love Me,” bringing out co-writer Aaron Raitiere to end the night on a high note.

Reflecting on her journey, Langley shared, “I took a couple of weeks off this year, and I hadn't really spoken a lot about it since… Since I graduated high school, seriously, I've put this thing number one in my life above everything else, above myself, really. My band and I got to a point this year where we were looking in the mirror and didn't recognize ourselves the way we used to. We were tired, [and] we needed a break.”