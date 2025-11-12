Riley Green Will Perform at Military Bases in Japan and Hawaii During 2026 Tour

Riley Green has announced a series of 2026 overseas performances for U.S. military personnel ahead of his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. The appearances include three dates: March 9 at the U.S. Navy Base Yokosuka in Kanagawa, Japan; March 10 at the Naval Air Facility Atsugi; and March 22 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor in Hickman, Hawaii. ABC News and local Everett Post/ABC Audio have reported the overseas shows, emphasizing Green's dedication to supporting service members.

Following the military concerts, Green will officially launch the Cowboy As It Gets Tour on April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi. The headlining run will continue through 2026, featuring major U.S. cities and arenas, with a rotating lineup of special guests. Green will also appear at Stagecoach Festival in both 2025 and 2026.

The upcoming tour integrates Green's ongoing charitable efforts through the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, which he established in 2023 to honor his grandfathers and to support veterans and their families through organizations such as Folds of Honor. Focusing on current military members or veteran families is a testament to Green's ongoing desire to give back to the military community that has supported him for so many years.

With eight total tracks, the 2024 release date is expanded with Green's recent announcement of Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe), which contributes six additional songs and is only ramping up Green's momentum in country music. His growing catalog and charitable work only enhance his reputation as a hitmaker and humanitarian.