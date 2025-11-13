Dolly Parton Releases Final Memoir in Trilogy, Documenting Seven Decades of Stage Performances

Dolly Parton's newest book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, is officially out. The memoir marks the final installment in her trilogy and serves as a comprehensive reflection on her seven decades of performing. Penguin Random House describes the work as a collection of engaging stories and memories, tracing Parton's journey from her early days in East Tennessee to her time on television with Porter Wagoner, her solo breakthrough with hits like “Here You Come Again,” and her ventures into film with 9 to 5.

“It's here! Star of the Show: My Life on Stage is out TODAY! This book looks back on my seven decades of performing. It's a love letter to the stage and to the fans who've made it all possible. What a way to make a living! I can never thank you enough," Parton shares on social media on Nov. 12.

The memoir discusses her enduring connection with audiences through several years of touring, traveling the world to perform, and working with artists such as Kenny Rogers, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt. Also addressed is her evolving role as a cultural icon and business, as her brand evolved and her appreciation for her fans grew.

A deluxe edition of the book is available, featuring 500 photos, gilded edges, a redesigned cover with special effects, a satin ribbon marker, and three 8-by-10 color prints. An audiobook version, narrated by Parton herself, includes contributions from Tom Roland and others.

Parton's latest release corresponds with her public assurances regarding her health. In October, she personally addressed rumors about kidney stones in a video, and she added that she was ok and that she was taking time off to catch up on work while her husband was sick.