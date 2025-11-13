See The Turnpike Troubadours

Win Tickets To See Turnpike Troubadours

The Turnpike Troubadours are hitting the road and bringing their mix of grit, heart, and high-energy country to Boston. They’ll take over MGM Music Hall on Friday, February 7, 2026—and Country 102.5 wants to send you there.

Few bands capture real storytelling quite like Turnpike Troubadours. With songs that hit every emotion—from late-night anthems to small-town reflections—they’ve built one of the most loyal fan followings in country music. You’ve heard tracks like “Good Lord Lorrie” and “Long Drive Home” on repeat; now’s your chance to hear them live, surrounded by a crowd that knows every word.

It’s your ticket to one unforgettable night, where the guitars are loud, the harmonies hit just right, and the energy could light up the whole city. Whether you’ve seen them before or you’re ready to experience their live show for the first time, this night at MGM Music Hall will remind you exactly why live country feels so good.

Just enter your information below for your chance to win. It’s that simple.

Register To Win Below.