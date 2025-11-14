Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – The New Carly Pearce Era

This week's edition of the Friday Soundcheck brings a fresh mix of country music storytelling, from heartfelt reflections to real attitude and radio-ready hits.

Hot Off The Press

Carly Pearce is back with a brand new single, and it dropped with almost no warning. "Dream Come True" is the first track from her upcoming fifth album, a follow-up to 2024's hummingbird. The song premiered on Country 102.5 before it's release to streaming and instantly caught fans' attention for its message about believing in love again.

Album Drop

Ashley Cooke's brand new album Ace is here, and it's a raw, honest reflection on growth. The title isa tribute to her dad, who used to call her "Ace." Across nine tracks, Ashley traces her own journey through love, heartbreak, and self discovery. She calls it "brutal honesty," and it plays like a musical autobiography. It's the perfect next chapter after Shot in the Dark.

Rising Star Spotlight

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" is quickly becoming one of the hottest songs in country music, earning over 130 new station adds in a single week. Co-written with Miranda Lambert, the song's swagger and storytelling make it unforgettable. Miranda even contributes background vocals, giving the track that extra edge.

On Your Radar

HARDY's new single "Favorite Country Song" is climbing into the Top 10, and it's one of his most thoughtful releases yet. While it name-drops some country classics from Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, and Alan Jackson, the song quicky turns inward, celebrating the quiet, familiar sounds that make country life special.

On This Day

1 Year Ago: Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"

5 Years Ago: Russell Dickerson - "Love You Like I Used To"

10 Years Ago: Old Dominion - "Break Up With Him"

15 Years Ago: Sugarland - "Stuck Like Glue"