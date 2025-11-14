Colter Wall Adds 15 Dates to 2026 Memories and Empties Tour

Colter Wall has expanded his upcoming Memories & Empties Tour into early 2026, building on a successful 2025 run that sold out in several cities. The tour supports his forthcoming sixth studio album, Memories & Empties, which features the singles “1,800 Miles,” “Back to Me,” and “The Longer You Hold On.” Recorded at RCA Studio A with co-producer Patrick Lyons, the album includes nine original tracks and a cover of Ian Tyson's “Summer Wages,” with guest appearances from Noeline Hofmann and Nikki Lane.

Presale for the tour begins Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale codes available through Wall's official site. General on-sale starts Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, AXS, and additional authorized outlets. Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange will handle official resales at face value, with non-transferable resale in most states; Illinois will permit transfers but still enforce face-value pricing.

The Memories & Empties Tour merges Wall's January Texas run — previously announced as Hardcore Country Tunes — with newly added February and March dates, creating an extensive early 2026 schedule. January will feature back-to-back shows in Austin, Houston, and Fort Worth, along with two additional Texas stops, including one city to be announced for Jan. 18–19.

The February leg travels through Texas, New Mexico, and California with support from Hayden Redwine, while the March stretch adds performances in the Midwest, including Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan, joined by Kade Hoffman.

Discussing the album's creative direction, Wall said, “And when it came to ‘1,800 Miles From Music Row', he promised, ‘I kind of just wanted to make a straight… it's just a love letter to country music. Really, it's just a bunch of sad drinking songs, mostly. I just wanted to make a record that sounded like Merle Haggard and the Strangers — late 60s into the early 70s.'”